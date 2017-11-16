YouTube TV Now Available On 2016 & 2017 LG, Samsung Smart TVs

YouTube today announced that its live TV service, YouTube TV is now available to owners of select LG and Samsung smart TVs. The announcement came by way of Twitter although the support pages for YouTube TV have also now been updated to reflect the newly-added device support.

Neither the tweets nor support pages specifically note which models are supported and instead just state that 2016 and 2017 TVs from both makers are now compatible. So it would be assumed that all models from those years will now work with YouTube TV. For owners of older LG and Samsung smart TVs, the same support page advises that support for 2014 and 2015 models (both LG and Samsung) will be coming soon although no specific dates were mentioned. For those looking to get the service setup on either an LG or Samsung TV, the apps should now be listed in the respective app stores on each TV so it is just a matter of navigating to the app store on the TV, searching for “YouTube” and installing the “YouTube TV” app that appears. It is worth being aware that neither the LG or Samsung TV apps allow device owners to subscribe to YouTube TV from within the app. So this is something that will have to be done first, and via a different platform – for example either through the YouTube TV website or through the YouTube TV Android mobile app.

As for the service in general, YouTube TV provides subscribers with access to a selection of live TV and on-demand content from a number of major networks. The service is currently priced at $35 per month and does offer access to the likes of AMC, NBC, FOX, and more. While this is a service which offers less content overall compared to similar live TV streaming services it is one which does provide access to a wide range of sports content, including live sports. For those unsure of whether this is the right service for them, YouTube does offer a one-week free trial to test-run the service before having to pay. Although it is worth keeping in mind that YouTube TV is still not available in all parts of the US yet so regardless of device compatibility those interested will need to check whether support is available in their area.

Rejoice, @LGUS TV owners 🙌 YouTube TV is now available on your LG TV → https://t.co/6T9S8rekje pic.twitter.com/6qKQi7DYD7 — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 16, 2017