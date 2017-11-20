Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 Update Is The End Of The Road For Some Devices

Xiaomi has announced that its latest MIUI update, MIUI 9, will be the final software version for six of its devices. Among Android manufacturers, it’s safe to say that Xiaomi is one of the best when it comes to Android updates. After all, smartphones that originally launched back in 2012 with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean onboard will be receiving the MIUI 9 update which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Today, though, Xiaomi has confirmed that the update will be the end of the road for a number of devices.

According to the company, in order to maintain a high level of performance on supported devices, the MIUI 9 version coming to the Xiaomi Mi 2, Mi 2S, Redmi Note 4G, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and the Mi Note, a range of smartphones launched between 2012 and 2015, will be the final update. With the announcement of this, it also means that any devices launched prior to 2013 are no longer supported. As well as cancellation of any further updates, beta updates have ceased to roll out as of November 17. Xiaomi has stated that those users who have flashed the MIUI 9 Global Beta will be provided with methods to flash to the final MIUI 9 version through their official forum once the update is released later on in the year. Among the new features included in the update is an optimized performance which should half app loading times, as well as new app shortcuts and support for split screen. The company also opted to redesign the notification panel, which now includes bundled notifications and quick replies, while a new focus on media is also present in the update through the new Mi Video app and an all-new image editor. Not only this but the Mi Drop app, which allows users to send and receive files, has been updated significantly, with a redesigned UI, support for all Android devices and a new app icon to go with the update.

According to the company, the decision to cut support was a combination of hardware performance, active users, and release dates. Nonetheless, considering most manufacturers limit their device updates to two years after launch, Xiaomi’s commitment to a device 5 years later is certainly impressive. Currently, the devices are still running MIUI 8, so owners of the devices are still in for one big final update once the software is rolled out between December 2017 and January 2018 and their devices officially become obsolete.