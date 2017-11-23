Xiaomi Unveils ‘Starck Edition’ Mi MIX 2 Flagship In China

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the company’s flagship that was announced last month, and the company has announced that its black ceramic unibody variant will go on sale in China starting on November 28. That’s not all, though, as the company has also introduced the Mi MIX 2 Starck Edition of the device, a variant of the device which comes with the words ‘Starck’ imprinted on the back. Now, for those of you who do not know what is this supposed to represent, Philippe Starck is actually the man who designed both the Xiaomi Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2.

Now, to put this into perspective, Xiaomi had introduced several Mi MIX 2 variants last month, the regular variant(s) of the phone is made out of metal and ceramic, though the company also introduced a special ceramic unibody Mi MIX 2 which is not only heavier than the regular model, but it also arrives in both White and Black variants. The White ceramic unibody Mi MIX 2 has been available for purchase in China earlier this month, and the Black model, as already mentioned, will go on sale in less than a week. Now, the regular variant of the Mi MIX 2 comes with 6GB of RAM, while the ceramic unibody model comes with 8GB of RAM on the inside. The Starck Edition of the phone is a ceramic unibody model, so that phone comes with 8GB of RAM, but other than that and the ‘Starck’ branding on the back, this phone seems to be completely identical to the regular ceramic unibody Mi MIX 2.

The black ceramic unibody Mi MIX 2, which will go on sale on November 28, will be priced at 4,699 Yuan ($714), just like the white ceramic unibody model. The Mi MIX 2 Starck Edition, however, will be a bit more expensive, it is priced at 4,999 Yuan ($760), and it will go on sale at the very same time as the black ceramic unibody model of the phone. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, while the phone sports really thin bezels, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 3,400mAh non-removable battery. If you’d like to know more about the Mi MIX 2, check out our full review of this phone.