Xiaomi Spain’s Black Friday Sale Discounts 50 Phones To €1

Xiaomi‘s newly opened Spanish unit appears to be taking a cue from the book of the company’s China and India operations, having just announced that its Black Friday sale will see some Mi 6 flagships and other Android smartphones discounted to just €1, i.e. $1.18. As always, the catch lies in the fact that the company is planning a highly limited sale at such prices, with only 50 devices in total being planned to be sold for a single euro. The lucky buyers will be selected through a raffle scheduled to run over three days, with more than €10,000 ($11,786) in handset vouchers also being up for grabs besides the phones themselves.

The first raffle will be held on Black Friday when ten lucky winners allowed to purchase the Mi 6 for €1 will be selected. Saturday will see a similar event, with the Chinese original equipment manufacturer being set to select 20 participating consumers who’ll be given a chance to buy the Redmi Note 4 for €1, whereas 20 more will be picked on Sunday, with their rewards being Redmi 4A handsets with an identical price tag. Raffle-based giveaways became a hallmark of Xiaomi’s retail efforts in recent years, having been originally popularized in Asia. Such events are still advertised as “sales” to attract the attention from the general public due to their unrealistically low prices, consequently promoting Xiaomi’s brand and getting more eyeballs on some actual sales that the company is usually running simultaneously with its raffles. The Spanish giveaway can be entered by any resident of the country free of charge and only requires them to play a wacky browser mini-game to participate. Refer to the banner below for more details on Xiaomi’s new raffle.

Xiaomi only officially entered Spain earlier this month, having described its move as the latest step in its overseas expansion efforts which are largely focused on Europe. India remains the company’s largest foreign market for the time being, with Xiaomi being close to local market leader Samsung in terms of shipments and sales, according to numerous industry trackers. Xiaomi’s European endeavors are likely to intensify next year, both in terms of new devices and markets.