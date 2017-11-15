Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Surfaces On JD.com, Launch Imminent

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 listing popped up on JingDong Mall (JD.com), one of the largest retailers in China, which suggests that the phone is on the way. This listing, truth be told, does not reveal any details about the device, as the phone is hidden with a red cover, there are no specs listed, and the phone carries a symbolic price at the moment, as it costs 8,888 Yuan ($1,340), which is clearly not its real price point.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5’s sibling, the Redmi Note 5A, was announced a while back, and even re-branded as the Redmi Y1 in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will, however, be somewhat different than its sibling, at least if rumors and leaks are to be believed. The Redmi Note 5 will, allegedly, sport really thin bezels all around, and it will feature on-screen buttons. The Redmi Note 5A, on the other hand, comes with rather chunky bezels, and it looks like previous phones in the series, though the Redmi Note 5 is expected to change that along with the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, all of which are expected to ship with much thinner bezels. The Xiaomi Redmi MET7 and MEE7 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) a couple of weeks ago, and it seems those two variants are actually both the Redmi Note 5, at least based on their specs and the design.

Based on the info provided by TENAA, leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which means we’re looking at an 18:9 display aspect ratio here. The phone will probably be made out of metal, and a fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back of this device. The phone will be fueled by a 64-bit octa-core SoC, and chances are we’re looking at one of Qualcomm’s mid-range chips here, possibly the Snapdragon 636. The phone is expected to come in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, with 32GB and 64GB of native storage, respectively. Two SIM cards will be included in this phone, and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery is also expected to be featured here.

