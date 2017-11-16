Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Render Appears, Thin Bezels In Tow

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive soon, and a new render of the device has just surfaced. As you can see, the device will have considerably thinner bezels than its predecessors, while its display will sport rounded corner. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will utilize on-screen buttons, even though they’re not visible in the provided image, due to the fact the display is turned off. A power / lock key will be placed on the right-hand side of the phone, as you can see in the provided image, while the device’s volume up and volume down buttons will be available on the left.

The Redmi Note 5 actually appeared on JingDong Mall (JD.com) in China quite recently, and even though that listing did not share any of the phone’s specs, or its design, it basically confirmed that the phone is coming soon, as JD.com is one of the largest retailers in China, and it sells Xiaomi’s handsets, which makes the listing rather credible. Some sources were suggesting that the Redmi Note 5 will launch before Singles Day (November 11), but that did not happen, though the phone will probably land before the end of this month. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are rumored to arrive along with the Redmi Note 5, and the Redmi 5 Plus, if not the Redmi 5 as well, will ship with a similar design as the Redmi Note 5, which means that we’ll probably get such thin bezels on the smaller, and cheaper Redmi-branded handsets as well.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be made out of metal, and it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The device will ship with a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and 3GB / 4GB of RAM. The phone will be fueled by an octa-core SoC from Qualcomm, and we’re probably looking at the Snapdragon 636 here, though there’s a chance that Xiaomi may introduce the MediaTek variant of the phone as well. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery was mentioned in rumors as well, and the two variants of the phone will probably ship with 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. On top of everything, you can also expect to see two SIM card slots on the inside of this phone.

