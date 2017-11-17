Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Appears On OppoMart With 4GB Of RAM

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive rather soon, and the phone has just surfaced on OppoMart, a Chinese reseller. Now, OppoMart provided an image of the Redmi Note 5, but chances are that this image is fake, as the Redmi Note 5 will likely sport a somewhat different design, and on-screen buttons, not capacitive ones. The phone will ship with really thin bezels, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, though it’s quite possible that the phone’s main camera will sit higher on the phone’s back side. It’s also worth noting that this phone will be made out of metal, and that its back side will be curved.

Now, the phone’s specs did surface a number of times thus far, and those are the specs that OppoMart is listing as well, at least most of them. The source claims that the Redmi Note 5 will sport a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and that is highly likely. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC according to OppoMart, and that is possible, but there’s also a chance that Xiaomi may implement a more powerful chip in this phone, like the Snapdragon 636, for example. Either way, we’re looking at a mid-range processor from Qualcomm here, though it’s possible that the company plans to release a MediaTek variant of the Redmi Note 5 as well. A 12-megapixel shooter will be placed on the back of the Redmi Note 5, claims OppoMart, while a 5-megapixel snapper will be included on the phone’s front side. The device will arrive in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, which will ship with 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery was mentioned in rumors, and OppoMart agrees with that, it has listed that very same battery on its website. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, while Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS will ship on top of it.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was expected to arrive already, but that did not happen, though if rumors are to be believed, the phone will land before the end of this month. The device actually surfaced on JD.com quite recently, though its specifications or design were not revealed by the site. The Redmi Note 5 may launch alongside the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, though we’ll see what will happen.

