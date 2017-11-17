Xiaomi Adds Four Redmi Phones To Its Amazon Spain Store

Xiaomi has just added a couple of more smartphones to its Amazon Spain store. Earlier this month, Xiaomi had announced its arrival to Spain, the company had announced the arrival of a number of its devices, smartphones and various other gadgets, while several new models have been added to the list now. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 4X and the Redmi 4A are now also available, in addition to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Mi A1 which were made available earlier this month.

You can now purchase the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 over at Amazon.es for €169, its 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB storage model costs €199.95. The Redmi Note 5A Prime is priced at €159, while the Redmi Note 5A can be purchased for €129. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X stands at a similar price point as the Redmi Note 5A Prime, as it costs €149. It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 5A Prime and Redmi Note 5A are currently out of stock over at Amazon.es, at least they were at the time of writing this article, every other Redmi-branded handset, however, is available for purchase. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the company’s best selling devices this year, this metal-clad phone sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The phone’s 32GB storage variant ships with 3GB of RAM, while its 64GB storage model comes with 4GB of RAM on the inside.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime and Redmi Note 5A are amongst the newest Redmi-branded devices. The Redmi Note 5A prime comes with more RAM and storage, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the regular model sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. Both devices are made out of metal, and both of them are fueled by the Snapdragon 425 SoC. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, while the phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 SoC. This smartphone also packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while a 13-megapixel shooter is included on its back side. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the most affordable handset on this list, it offers a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The Snapdragon 425 SoC fuels this phone, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the phone’s back.

