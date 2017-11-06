Win a Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 & Mi A1 With GearBest & AndroidHeadlines – International Giveaway

The Mi MIX 2 and the Mi A1 are two of the newest phones to come from Xiaomi, although they are quite different smartphones. For one thing, they both adopt different 2017 trending design features. As while the Mi MIX 2 is a bezel-less smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is one which packs in a dual rear camera setup. Likewise, the Mi MIX 2 is a phone which adopts a MIUI-based user experience while the Xiaomi Mi A1 comes running on a stock-level like UI thanks to its Android One implementation. The one thing these contrasting phones from Xiaomi do have in common is they are both solid and popular options. We have now teamed up with online retailer GearBest to offer readers the chance to win one of these phones. To be clear, there are two phones up for grabs here, so two winners will be selected with one getting the bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the other getting the dual camera Android One Xiaomi Mi A1.

Of the two smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is certainly the more premium smartphone as this is one which sports a bezel-less design accompanied by a 5.99-inch display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution and utilizing an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Mi MIX 2 features 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. In terms of cameras, the Mi MIX 2 comes loaded with a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.0, a fingerprint Scanner, a 3,340 mAh capacity battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) – via the company’s MIUI 8 interface.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 on the other hand is the latest Android One-powered smartphone to arrive to market. This is a phone which features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, as well as 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. In addition to running on Android One, this is a device which features a dual rear camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras, along with the 5-megapixel camera found on the front of the device. Other notable features include a 3,080 mAh battery, expandable storage (up to 128GB), and an all-metal unibody design.

To be in with a chance of winning the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 or the Xiaomi Mi A1 all you need to do is take part in the giveaway competition widget below. You will first need to enter the contest by signing into the widget using your email address. After you have entered, you will be able to gain additional entries by completing various actions, including visiting GearBest and AndroidHeadlines social media channels. The good news is that you can complete as many actions as you like. Each action offers a unique number of entries and each entry has the potential to be the winning one. The contest is an international one and will close promptly at 2:59 pm PST on December 1. Enter now for the chance to win a Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 or a Xiaomi Mi A1, courtesy of GearBest and AndroidHeadlines.

