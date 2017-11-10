Weekly Poll: Would You Upgrade From The OnePlus 5 To The OnePlus 5T?

The OnePlus 5T is scheduled to be launched during a OnePlus event on November 16th, which is next week Thursday, and thanks to the recent leak for the OnePlus 5T from earlier this afternoon it looks like the date for when the phone will go on sale in North America and Europe is now clear, with the date being November 21st according to the information in what is seemingly the reviewer’s guide. With that said, there is still no listed price for the new phone, but price aside, with the specs and feature upgrades that OnePlus is using with the 5T will you be considering an upgrade yourself even if you own the OnePlus 5?

Although no specs or features have been officially confirmed by OnePlus itself, the earlier leak seems to give off all the information on what differs between the original phone and this upcoming enhanced model. One of the most notable being the new display type. With the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus looks to have implemented the 18:9 aspect ratio, which means almost no bezels and a larger screen with a smaller physical footprint for the phone body size. This also means a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor because there’s no room for it on the front of the device, and depending on how you feel about this placement it might be more comfortable to hit. Of course this also depends on how you hold the phone.

Another new feature of the OnePlus 5T, at least according to the leak, is what OnePlus is calling the Sunlight Display, a feature of the screen technology which automatically adjusts things like the contrast and brightness of the display based on the harshness of surrounding light to give users the best possible viewing experience during things like gaming or recording video. It’s also using enhanced cameras and comes with a new camera UI with easy one-handed access, and all of that comes on top of the already great specs from the OnePlus 5 like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, depending on the needs of the user. The question for those that already own the OnePlus 5 is whether or not the OnePlus 5T has enough changes to warrant an upgrade.