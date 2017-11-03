Weekly Poll: Are You Buying The Razer Phone?

Yesterday, Razer officially revealed to the world that it was launching the Razer Phone, the highly-anticipated smartphone that followed the company’s acquisition of Nextbit. While the device does look very similar to the Nextbit Robin, it comes with its own set of powerful internals and specs, and even a little bit of a fresh design that makes it noticeably “Razer” so it stands out from the rest of the devices on the market.

On the inside, the Razer Phone is not too unlike a handful of other flagship smartphones this year. It comes with 8GB of RAM just like the OnePlus 5, it has a Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU inside for computing and graphics processing just like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and quite a few others, and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back of the phone with LED flash. What it offers that no other smartphone seems to offer at this point are its dual stereo front0facing speakers.

Now, Razer is not the first company to put dual front-facing stereo speakers in a smartphone, but it is the first company to do so with speakers that were not only tuned by Dolby, but certified by THX as well. It’s also the first phone to come with an UltraMotion 120Hz display, which should mean absolutely no tearing for graphics during games, and no lag or ghosting in the visuals so as to provide a much better gaming experience for users. Another benefit it has is that Razer is going to be porting some of the Cortex software features over to mobile for this device specifically, which will allow users to boost their games so everything runs more smoothly based on things like frames per second. This too should make the Razer Phone excellent for mobile gaming, something which should be displayed fairly well thanks to Razer’s partnerships with various gaming publishers, who will be providing Razer Phone owners with specialized versions of games with unlocked frame rates, like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, Lineage II: Revolution, and Arena of Valor, all which will be optimizing their games for the Razer Phone. The device comes to market at $700 for U.S. buyers, will you be picking one up?*