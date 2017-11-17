Weekly Poll: Are You Buying The OnePlus 5T?

The OnePlus 5T was officially announced yesterday and with it came the official time frame for launch of OnePlus’ latest smartphone, which is scheduled to happen on November 21st in the U.S. and a few other regions. While the OnePlus 5 was only just released earlier this year, OnePlus just like last year wanted to launch an updated version of the handset with some improved specs and design elements, and it did so with the OnePlus 5T. The company has accomplished what it set out to do it seems with the new phone, but whether or not it’s worth upgrading to, or trying out if you’d be a first-time OnePlus device owner, depends on whether or not you see value in the device.

First things first, the OnePlus 5T is going to cost either $499 or $559 depending on the model that you choose. You can either pick up the 64GB model for the $499, or if you need more storage space than 64GB you can pick up the 128GB model for $559, so you’re only looking at a $60 difference for double the storage space which is a pretty good deal if you tend to use up a lot of room on your phone’s storage.

Considering these two devices at the listed price points, both phone variations are the same in just about every other way. Each version comes with a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio which means super slim bezels on the top and bottom and pretty much no bezel on the sides. This provides more screen real estate without enlarging the physical footprint of the phone’s body. The display also features a Sunlight Display feature which adjust things like the contrast based on the harsh light in various environments, which OnePlus says was designed to always give the user the best possible picture quality. Toss in a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and replace the telephoto lens that was on the back of the OnePlus 5 with an actual secondary camera sensor and the OnePlus 5T is starting to look like a decent device for the price. That isn’t to say that it will be everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s ok. That said, will you be buying the OnePlus 5T next week?