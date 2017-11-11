Watch Wargaming’s World Of Tanks Blitz Twister Cup Live Here

Wargaming’s “Blitz Twister Cup” offline finals in World of Tanks Blitz are currently playing in Minsk, Belarus, with the live stream of the event being hosted on YouTube and available for viewing below. Four teams are participating in the event, with each one of them representing a single region – North America, Europe, Russia, and Asia. The winner of the competition taking place in Prime Hall located in the Belarus capital will take home $15,000, with the second-placed team being set to win $8,500. The third spot has a $4,000 cash reward attached to it, with the last one bringing $2,500. “Bushka” is hosting the English stream, with the Russian one being co-hosted by “Deselver,” “Tortik,” and “Sim_Saladin.”

The tournament uses the double-elimination format, allowing each team to lose once on their way to the final. The event started just moments ago, at 5:30 AM PST, or 1:30 PM GMT. North America is represented by team Blitzkrieg [PRAMO], Europe has Legion [LGN], Asia’s contender is EHR2 [EHR], whereas Russia has C4 [C4] in the running. Battles take seven minutes and are played in the Supremacy mode, with teams having a two-minute interval before each match. Every clash is of the best-of-three variety except for the final, which is being played using a best-of-seven format so as to maximize the suspense and ensure the most consistent team ends up with the trophy. Every team has seven players on mobile devices, with maps being picked by drawing lots. Overall, the format of the tournament is largely similar to the previous World of Tanks competitions hosted by Wargaming and is yet another step in the company’s efforts to maximize the eSports potential of its Android game.

Wargaming established itself with the original World of Tanks released in 2010 for PC, with the game gaining traction in a slow but steady manner, leading up to its eventual console release half a decade later. The World of Tanks Blitz mobile game made its way to the Google Play Store in 2014 and has been aggressively promoted as one of the few true competitive multiplayer titles on smartphones and tablets with significant success. The Nicosia, Cyprus-based company is expected to continue hosting World of Tanks Blitz competitions going forward, with more news on that front being expected to follow by early 2018. In the meantime, you can download the company’s Android game free of charge by referring to the Google Play Store banner below.