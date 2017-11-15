Watch The UMIDIGI S2 Pro Take An Underwater AnTuTu Test

Once a new smartphone is released it normally does go through some now-normal hurdles including getting benchmarked through various sites and apps, with AnTuTu often being one of the most commonly spoken about. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is a new phone from UMIDIGI and is no exception to this rule with the company now having released a new video showing the phone being put through the usual AnTuTu process. However, unlike previous videos showing phones taking a benchmarking test, this one was carried out while the phone was submerged in water.

For those asking why UMIDIGI decided to release a video of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro taking an AnTuTu test underwater, one of the reasons is likely due to this being a water-resistant smartphone. UMIDIGI has already released other videos showcasing this particular feature which has been made possible due to the S2 Pro employing a nano-coating level of protection from dust and water. Besides highlighting that the phone is indeed capable of withstanding being submerged in water, the other benefit of taking an AnTuTu underwater is to highlight how even under such conditions, there is little, if any, drop in performance. As once the test was finished the S2 Pro was shown pulling in a score of 65,809.

Besides its water-resistant capabilities, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is designed to be a powerful phone in spite of its affordable price. As the UMIDIGI S2 Pro works off a primary combination of 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. The display is another point to note as it comes in at 6-inches and boasting a 2160 x 1080 resolution, while in a body size more commonly associated with a 5.5-inch smartphone. This is due to the help of an 18:9 aspect ratio which results in a thinner and slimmer body overall. While cameras have also been padded out with the UMIDIGI S2 Pro adopting a dual rear camera setup spearheaded by a 13-megapixel camera and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The rest of the specs include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, a 5,100 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Those interested can check out the UMIDIGI S2 Pro underwater AnTuTu test video in full below.