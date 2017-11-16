Watch The Live Unveiling Of The OnePlus 5T Here

OnePlus is unveiling its latest smartphone, the 5T, today at its event in Brooklyn. The OnePlus 5T has already leaked out quite a bit, ahead of its launch, but in just under an hour, we’ll learn everything there is to know about the OnePlus 5T ahead of its official release on November 21st. On that date, you’ll be able to order your OnePlus 5T beginning at 9 AM ET.

The OnePlus 5T is a pretty iterative upgrade over the OnePlus 5 that the company announced earlier this year. While specs aren’t final, there have been plenty of leaks already, which point to the OnePlus 5T sporting a 6.01-inch 18:9 full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2160×1080. Which means that OnePlus would be joining the rest of the world in creating a smartphone with a taller display, a popular trend so far in 2017. Under-the-hood, there should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, still the latest silicon from Qualcomm since the rumored Snapdragon 836 was delayed. There is also likely to be a few different variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, similar to the OnePlus 5. The cameras haven’t yet been confirmed, but many are expecting the same dual-camera setup from the OnePlus 5, which used a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. A few other things that OnePlus has confirmed about the new smartphone is the fact that it will indeed keep that 3.5mm headphone jack, and it will also have a battery that is larger than 3000mAh. And of course, you can charge that using Dash Charge.

Those that are looking to order the OnePlus 5T, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Sales start for the OnePlus 5T next week on November 21st at 9AM ET. The price isn’t yet announced, but it seems to be higher than many had expected it to be. But it is rumored and teased by the company’s CEO, as starting at under $600. Which would definitely be for the 6GB of RAM model, with the higher-end 8GB model costing a bit more. That’s a big difference from where OnePlus started at, with the OnePlus One being just $299. The show will be starting soon, and you can watch it down below.