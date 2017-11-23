Warner Bros. Interactive Celebrates Black Friday Discounts On IAP

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is, joining dozens of other app developers taking advantage of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Thanksgiving to deliver some in-game items to fans of its mobile games. That means sales and discounts to give participating players an edge in DC Legends: Battle for Justice, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Injustice 2, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. However, as is usually the case with promotions, each will only be running for a limited time, so anybody interested will want to check them out before the opportunity passes.

First up is DC Legends: Battle For Justice, which has both Thanksgiving and “Cyborg Monday” sales. For the former, the “All you can eat” promotion runs from November 22 through November 24. It includes access to a pack providing players with Energy, Speedforce, and more. Cyborg Monday, on the other hand, begins November 26 and goes until November 28, for DC Legends. During that promotion, players can snag 300 Hero Fragments. Moving on to Game of Thrones: Conquest, the promotions are active only on Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday, and Black Friday. Logging in on one of those days will give players an opportunity to take advantage of limited time offers on gold, resources, and special boost items for use in-game. Injustice 2, in the meantime, will only have offers available for Black Friday, but one of the two available deals has already started, as of November 20. From then until November 27, players will be able to pick up special bundles that include Gear Material, Gold, SIM tickets and Guaranteed Gold heroes. However, there will also be a 48-hour flash sale beginning November 23. During that time, players can double their purchasing power on all Gem packs, getting 100-percent more from each pack – although that is limited to only 3 per pack. Finally, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is taking part in both a Black Friday sale, which will be happening from November 23 through November 24 and a Cyber Monday sale on November 27. Both promotions will feature the same discount offer, namely 20-percent “value added” to Gemstone, Mirian, and VIP bundles.

Each of the above-listed games, meanwhile, is actually free-to-play. As is ordinarily the case with those kinds of games, access to additional in-app bonuses and promotional items can be exceptionally beneficial. With that said, these deals should be relatively appealing to both those who have already been playing for a while and to those new to the titles.