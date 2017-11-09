Walmart Finally Releases its Black Friday 2017 Ad, Some Deals Available Now

Walmart is one of the last major retailers to release its own Black Friday ad for this year, and it has quite a few great deals on different tech. And better yet, there’s a number of deals that are available starting now, and running through November 12th. Walmart, like many other retailers, is marking down the Google Home Mini to just $29 and that also comes with a $25 shopping coupon (basically a $25 credit for a Walmart purchase through Google Express) which makes this the best offer yet. If you’re looking for the larger Google Home, it’s going to be on sale for $79, which is the lowest it has ever been – even lower than last Black Friday.

The NETGEAR Arlo 3-pack is on sale for Black Friday at Walmart, coming in at $199. That is $200 off of the regular price, and lower than a single Arlo camera with the hub, would cost you normally. Continuing with NETGEAR, the Nighthawk AC1900 router is also going to be marked down to just $89, from its original $149 price tag. And then there’s the NETGEAR Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole WiFi System that is on sale for $199, saving you $80. There are also a few Xbox One S bundles, which will be under $200 with the majority of them costing just $189. While this is a year-old console already, that is a pretty incredible price for the Xbox One S, nearly $100 off of its regular price.

TV’s usually see their best prices around Black Friday and around the Super Bowl in February. And Walmart has a slew of TV’s on sale for its Black Friday sale. There’s a Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart LED TV available for just $598, as well as Samsung’s curved 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV for $998. Sharp has a 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV available for $298 as well, which might actually be the best price for a TV of this size and resolution. If you’re wanting something smaller, there is a TV from Element that is under $150. It’s a 39-inch 720p TV. Definitely not a high-resolution model like some of the others, but it would make a great TV for a guest room. There are a few other deals available in the TV section, including the Google Chromecast coming in at $20, the Roku 4K Streaming Stick for $48, or the Roku Express+ for $22. And as an added bonus with these Roku’s, you get 1 month of DIRECTV NOW, 1 month of SHOWTIME, and a $5 VUDU credit included with the purchase of either of these Roku streaming media players.

The majority of these deals will be available on Black Friday, November 24th, but a good number of them you can get starting on Thanksgiving. Doors will open at 6PM local time, but its website will be open for business all day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday for the best deals. Don’t forget you can still shop online and then pick it up at your local store, saving you from having to navigate through all of the lines and crowds at your local Walmart.