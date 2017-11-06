Vivo Y79 Is Now Official With Thin Bezels, And 4GB Of RAM

Vivo has just announced a new smartphone in its ‘Y’ series, the Vivo Y79. The Vivo Y79 is a mid-range, metal-clad smartphone, which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The device features a single camera on its back, while the phone’s loudspeaker can be found at the very bottom of this phone. The device comes with a set of on-screen buttons, and the company’s logo is present on the back of the device.

The Vivo Y79 comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) In-Cell FullView display, which means we’re looking at an 18:9 aspect ratio here. The device features an 84.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, in case you were wondering. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The device packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while you will also find a 3,225mAh non-removable battery on the inside of this phone. A 16-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture) is placed on the back of this phone, while you will find a 24-megapixel camera (f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.78-inch sensor size, Face Beauty 7.0) included on the front side of this smartphone. 4G LTE with VoLTE is also included in this package, and so is Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. Bluetooth 4.2 is a part of this offering as well, and so is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Android 7.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, with Vivo’s FunTouch skin on top of it. There are two SIM card slots on the inside of this smartphone, and the phone’s antenna bands are well hidden on the top and bottom of the smartphone. It’s also worth noting that the Vivo Y79’s display sports rounded corners, and that the phone’s main camera protrudes on the back a bit, while you’ll notice an LED flash next to it. The Vivo Y79 has been announced in China, and it’s priced at 2,498 Yuan ($377). This handset comes in Matte Black, Rose Gold and Champagne Gold color variants, while you can pre-order it from JingDong Mall (JD.com), Tmall and Vivo’s online store. You do have to reside in China in order to get this phone, at least at the moment, though this handset is quite similar to the OPPO F5, in many aspects.