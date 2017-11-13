Vivo V7 Real Life Images Leak Along With Its Specifications

Vivo had introduced the Vivo V7 Plus back in September, and its sibling has just surfaced, the Vivo V7. The Vivo V7, judging by this leak, will resemble the Vivo V7 Plus quite a bit, which is to be expected, though it will be smaller than the Vivo V7 Plus. The Vivo V7 is expected to be made out of metal, and its display will sport slightly rounded corners. The bezels will be minimal on this smartphone, and the device is expected to be announced on November 16, in Indonesia.

The Vivo V7 will probably be announced on November 20 in India, and according to the leaked materials, it will cost RP 3,799,000 in Indonesia, which translates to $280. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will not only be able to see the Vivo V7’s real life images, but also its retail box which confirms some of the device’s specifications. The phone will ship with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single camera on the back, which will be flanked by an LED flash. Vivo’s branding is clearly visible on the back, below the phone’s fingerprint scanner, and this phone will utilize on-screen buttons. All of the physical keys are located on the right-hand side of the Vivo V7, and its back side seems to be slightly curved. Now, according to the phone’s promotional info, that you can check out in the gallery down below, it will ship with a 5.7-inch FullView display, and an octa-core SoC which will be clocked at 1.8GHz, though the source does not mention what resolution will that display sport, nor what SoC are we talking about here exactly.

Furthermore, the leaked info confirms that the phone will ship with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, and that it will sport a 3,000mAh battery, which will almost certainly not be removable. A 16-megapixel snapper will be included on the back of this phone, while you will be able to find a 24-megapixel shooter on the phone’s front side, which seems to be the same exact setup that we’ve seen in the Vivo V7 Plus. Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Vivo V7, and on top of it, you’ll get the company’s custom UI. The Vivo V7 will launch in Matte Black and Champagne Gold color variants, at least in Indonesia, it is possible that Vivo will announce additional colors in other markets, though.