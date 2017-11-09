Vivo V7 Plus In Energetic Blue Coming To India This Month

Vivo is introducing a new color option for the Vivo V7 Plus smartphone model launched in India a couple of months ago, expanding the list of flavors to three choices which now include the new Energetic Blue paint job aside from the existing Midnight Black and Champagne Gold options. The Energetic Blue Vivo V7 Plus appears to be exclusive to the Indian market where it is currently scheduled for a pre-order period at Amazon between the 10th and 14th of November.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo seems be targeting younger customers with the new color option, with the company describing the flavor as a complement to the “energetic personality” of its audience. Spec-wise, the Energetic Blue model remains identical to the Midnight Black and Champagne Gold variants, meaning that the device carries a 5.99-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720, leading to an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 85 percent. The smartphone relies on the Snapdragon 450 chipset from Qualcomm which features eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz and the Adreno 506 graphics chip. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and users have access to 64GB of on-board storage while also being able to expand the external memory by up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card.

The Vivo V7 Plus is considered to be a selfie-oriented smartphone, primarily due to the inclusion of a generous 24-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The back panel features a single 16-megapixel sensor with the same aperture and offers phase detection autofocus, HDR, and 1080p video recording capabilities. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner resides below the camera assembly and the device relies on a 3,225mAh battery while running Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, complete with Vivo’s proprietary Android skin Funtouch OS 3.2. In India, the Vivo V7 Plus has been launched through both Flipkart and Amazon, but it appears that the upcoming Energetic Blue flavor will be released exclusively through the latter. The launch price will remain the same as with the Gold and Black flavors, i.e. the Energetic Blue variant will cost Rs. 21,990 or the rough equivalent of $340.