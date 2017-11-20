Video: OnePlus 5T Convincingly Passes A Durability Test

The OnePlus 5T passed an aggressive durability test in a rather convincing manner, having recently been subjected to a number of extreme challenges in the latest video from popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything run by Zack Nelson. The latest device from the Chinese phone maker proved to be a rather sturdy affair, with its 2.5D Corning-made Gorilla Glass 5 resisting being scratched by all types of objects that the average user may accidentally have in contact with their smartphone during regular use. The front-facing camera of the OnePlus 5T is protected by the same glass layer, thus being scratch-resistant, with the loudspeaker appearing to be relatively unaffected by small mechanical damage and unlikely to catch a lot of dirt with use as it’s nearly level with the front panel of the handset.

Despite having a rather resistant display panel, the OnePlus 5T also comes with a pre-installed screen protector, or at least units meant to be sold in the United States do as no reports of the same accessory being part of the package have yet emerged in other parts of the world. The new circular fingerprint scanner that’s now situated on the back of the phone as a result of a bezel-less design is protected with a layer of ceramic just like the physical Home button of its predecessors was, hence being extremely resistant to scratches. The anodized aluminum back of the handset is just as resistant in terms of minor damage from objects like keys, with the material acting as an abrasive that can help you wipe off any superficial scratches from the Android flagship’s rear plate. The dual-camera setup of the OnePlus 5T is just as durable as the front-facing one, with the most vulnerable area found on the back of the phone being its dual-LED flash that’s covered in plastic which doesn’t offer any significant protection but is also a standard choice for original equipment manufacturers in all price segments.

In overall, the OnePlus 5T appears to be just as sturdy as its predecessor proved to be despite the fact that its redesign may appear to offer slightly less structural integrity, with a larger portion of the phone now being covered by glass. That same glass and the Optic AMOLED panel beneath it aren’t particularly resistant to heat so the main thing to worry about if you purchase the OnePlus 5T is trying to avoid setting the phone on fire, which probably isn’t an everyday risk for the average consumer. The follow-up to the popular OnePlus 5 is scheduled to begin retailing in North America and Europe tomorrow, starting at $499.