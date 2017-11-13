Video: This Galaxy X Concept’s Camera And Speakers Slide Out

The Samsung Galaxy X concept smartphone has just surfaced online, courtesy of the Concept Creator, a YouTube creator / channel. The title of this concept video is ‘Samsung Galaxy X the fully bezel-less phone?’, and even though the title says ‘fully bezel-less’ phone, this concept is not exactly fully bezel-less, but it’s close to it. It’s worth noting that this phone comes with the slide-out mechanism which lets you hide / reveal the phone’s speaker and its front-facing camera which is quite interesting.

This Galaxy X concept phone sports a dual camera setup on the back, where the phone’s branding and a dual LED, dual tone flash are also located.The phone’s side bezels are almost non-existent, but bezels are present above and below the display, and they seem to be thicker than the ones on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. The phone’s display sports rounded corners, which is in line with today’s trend, and the fingerprint scanner is included below the display of this smartphone. This technology will quite probably arrive to smartphones in the second half of next year, at least that’s what reports are saying. The dual camera setup on this smartphone does not seem to protrude on the back, and the phone’s corners are rather sharp, the device is not exactly as rounded as most flagships are these days.

All in all, this is a rather good-looking smartphone, though chances are that Samsung will not release anything remotely similar to this in the near future. The concept of a slide-out camera and speakers is really nice, but it’s not exactly realistic to expect that Samsung will opt for something like that, at least not in the near future, but anything is possible, of course. This is just a third-party concept, though, and its purpose is not to predict the future or anything like that. The source did not share any specs along with this handset, which was to be expected considering this is just a concept. Samsung tends to experiment with smartphones quite a bit, and we’ve seen some interesting patents being secured by this Korea-based tech giant, so it will be interesting to see what is Samsung planning to release in the next year or two, aside from its usual lineup of phones.