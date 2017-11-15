Video Call & Messaging App ‘Ring’ Now Available On Android TV

Ring is an Android app which is already available to download from the Google Play Store and works similar to other communication apps such as Skype, Google Hangouts, and so on. Although the difference with the latest version of Ring is that it now supports Android TV. The company behind the app today confirmed the newly-added Android TV support and that the optimized for Android TV version of the app is available to download from the Google Play Store through the original link. As of today, the app is showing support for a number of Android TV devices including the NVIDIA SHIELD, the Xiaomi Mi Box, the Nexus Player, as well as TV sets powered by Android TV.

While mobile users have the option of making use of some of the more well-known apps, Android TV users do not. Neither Hangouts nor Skype, or any other notable communications app, are currently available as apps optimized for Android TV. Which is an aspect Ring is now hoping to capitalize on as this app allows users to make use of a number of common communications features, such as making calls, sending text messages, and of course, making video calls.

It is worth keeping in mind that some of the features (although available through the app on Android TV) might not be fully functional due to the hardware limitations of the Android TV device. So for example, video call functionality will not be possible for devices where there is no camera hardware to facilitate the transmission of video. Whether those users can add a separate camera to the Android TV device and tie that into the service remains to be seen, but it is likely to be a possibility. In either case, the app is a free to download app and there are no listed in-app purchases associated with downloading. Likewise, this is a cross platform service as in addition to being available on Android TV (as well as Android in general), Ring is also available to download on Windows and macOS. Those interested in finding out more about Ring, or downloading the latest version with Android TV support included, head over to the Google Play Store listing.