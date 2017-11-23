Vernee Active Is Now Official, New Rugged Smartphone

Vernee has just announced a new rugged smartphone, the Vernee Active. This handset has been announced via the company’s official website, and Vernee even released the first promo video for the device, which you can check out down below. The Vernee Active actually comes with a set of capacitive keys below its display, and its back side looks quite interesting, actually. It sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and Vernee claims that this phone is slimmer and lighter than most rugged devices out there.

This smartphone actually comes with a rather solid spec sheet, as well. The Vernee Active sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) JDI InCell display, while the phone also sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and this is MediaTek’s mid-range processor, in case you were wondering. A rather large battery is included inside of this phone as well, the device comes with a 4,200mAh non-removable battery, while a Type-C port is included at the very bottom of the device. The Vernee Active is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and the phone supports 28 global 4G LTE bands, which is always nice to hear. Fast charging (9V2A) is also included in this package, and the device comes with NFC as well. It’s worth noting that this phone is still not available for purchase, even though it will be soon, but the company is offering you a chance to send them your e-mail address, and be notified as soon as the phone becomes available. In addition to that, the company has also organized a giveaway for the device, out of all the people who pre-register for the phone’s sale on the company’s website, one will be selected, and will get the Verene Active for free. You can submit your e-mail address until November 28.

The company did not say how much will the Vernee Active cost once it becomes available, but Vernee is expected to release such info in the near future. This company is definitely no stranger to releasing rugged smartphones, so it will be interesting to see how will this one differentiate from the rest of the pack. If you’d like to know more about the Vernee Active, and / or enter the giveaway, click on the link / banner down below.

