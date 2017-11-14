Verizon Updates Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) To Android Nougat

Verizon is now rolling out a new update that will upgrade the operating system of the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) to Android 7.0 Nougat. While it is not the latest version of the Android operating system, there are a number of new features that are included with the software package like the multi-window mode which allows multiple apps to be shown on the screen at once. The Quick Reply feature allows the user to reply to messages and emails directly on the notification shade. One of the under-the-hood enhancements introduced with this version of the OS is the improved Doze mode, which now works immediately after the screen is turned off. Aside from the upgraded OS, the software package will also install the August 2017 Android security patch and a separate fix for the BlueBorne vulnerability.

There are also other improvements made to Samsung’s proprietary skin that runs on the Galaxy J3 (2016). A battery management page has been modified to provide easy access to the presets for both the medium and maximum power saving modes and an app monitor puts to sleep inactive apps that continue to consume power, resulting in increased battery life. An effects preview screen has also been added in order to preview the effects that will be applied to an image before it is captured. To access the effects preview screen, the user should swipe left once the camera app is open. Bug fixes are also included with the software upgrade. Some of the issues fixed are the lack of ringtones when calls are received from people who are not subscribers of Verizon as well as Wi-Fi call drops.

Since this update includes a major operating system upgrade, it is advisable that the software package is downloaded over a Wi-Fi network. Downloading the file using a mobile data connection may result in additional carrier charges. It is important to check if there is enough free space in the internal flash storage to temporarily keep the installation file. The contents of the smartphone should be backed up to a personal computer or a microSD card to prevent loss of data while you should also have enough battery charge left to last you the entire procedure. Once the software upgrade is installed, the new software build can be identified by the firmware version number NMF26X.J320VVRU2BQJ1.