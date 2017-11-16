Verizon Fixes Buggy Phone Calls With New Galaxy S8 Update

Verizon is now distributing an update to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that will fix a rare software issue wherein a smartphone cannot complete a phone call. Aside from the bug fix, there seem to be no additional updates or performance improvements included in the software package. Even though the carrier has not rolled out the November security patch to the two handsets, a separate fix for the KRACK vulnerability has already been distributed to all eligible units in the country.

Verizon and Samsung provide its customers with several ways to download and install any update, including this one. Users may opt to wait until a notification arrives stating that the software upgrade is now available, or they may attempt to trigger the installation process manually by going to the device settings and proceeding to the “Software Updates” menu. For those who do not have access to a stable Wi-Fi network or a strong mobile data connection, they may connect the handset to a personal computer and install the software package using Samsung’s proprietary program. To prevent loss of data, the contents of the smartphone should also be backed up to a personal computer or a microSD card and the handset should have sufficient battery charge left to last the entire installation procedure. The new software builds can be identified by the firmware version numbers G950USQU1AQK3 for the Galaxy S8 and G955USQU1AQK3 for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were launched in March, and their U.S. variants are powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which has an octa-core Kryo 280 64-bit CPU and the Adreno 540 GPU. While the two products both sport a Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,960 by 1,440 pixels, they differ in terms of screen size, as the Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display while the Galaxy S8 Plus has a 6.2-inch display. The rear camera of the handsets is equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor and a lens with an aperture size of f/1.7, whereas a fingerprint scanner is located right next to it. The device still ships with Android Nougat pre-installed, although the South Korean tech firm has already started distributing a beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo to units in the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea.