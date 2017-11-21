Verizon Announces Black Friday Sales, With 50% Off Android Smartphones

Verizon has finally announced its big Black Friday sales that will be beginning later this week. Verizon’s big Black Friday sale will begin online this Thursday (Thanksgiving), and start in stores on Friday (Black Friday). Among the deals that Verizon is offering for Black Friday includes 50% off of its top Android smartphones. This includes the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8 and the Moto Z2 Force. The only catch here is that you need to sign up for Verizon Unlimited, the carrier’s new unlimited data plan, and sign up for an EIP through Verizon EDGE. You will then get the 50% off of your phone through bill credits.

That’s not all that Verizon has for Black Friday this year either. Verizon is taking $50 off of the Google Home and $20 off of the Google Home Mini. Those that pick up the Google Home Mini will also get a $10 prepaid card. The Google Daydream View is just $79.99, and wrapping up Google hardware, the Chromecast Ultra will be just $54.99, a $15 discount. Other Android smartphones can get up to $100 off (select Android smartphones though), when you sign up for a device payment plan, this is only eligible on smartphones that are valued at $400 or more. And if you’re picking up a new phone, you’ll likely want a case as well, and you can get a second case for 50% off. Fitbit fitness trackers are getting a $50 discount as well, with the Alta HR and Charge 2 dropping to $99, and the Fitbit Blaze coming in at $149.99. The Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 is dropping $100 off of its price, the MEGABOOM gets a $120 price drop and the JBL Charge 3 gets a $60 price drop. Finally, Verizon is also discounting Nest products, including the Nest Protect for $99, The Nest Cam for $139 and the Nest Cam IQ for $249.

These are some pretty good deals from Verizon, and it’s a good time to pick up a new phone if you are a Verizon customer, or looking to make the switch to Verizon. Picking up a Google Pixel 2 XL for half off is definitely tempting for most people. Remember this sale starts Thursday on Verizon’s website and Friday in your local Verizon store.