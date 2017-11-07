Vena Launches Two Cases Each For Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Vena is launching two cases each for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, all of which can currently be pre-ordered from Vena’s website and online store as of today. That said, there is no mention of an actual shipping date. The first of the two case types is called the vCommute, and will cost consumers $18.99 for either the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL variant. The other case type is called the vSkin case, and this will set consumers back a cost of $12.99 for the Pixel 2 model, while the slightly larger Pixel 2 XL model will cost just a couple of bucks more at $14.99.

As the names might suggest each case type will cater to a specific type of consumer. Those looking for something more form-fitting and minimalist will want to side with the vSkin case as it was designed to be a slim case with some protection, but without bulking up the svelte profile of the phone. While it will protect the phone from scratches and scuffs, it isn’t meant to give the user the utmost protection possible, it does however, help disperse the force from drops away from the phone body thanks to the design of the corners of the case.

For those wanting something a little more durable, the vCommute case would be the one to go with. The vCommute case for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL was designed to be more rugged than the vSkin, and it offers military-grade drop protection which means it will stand up to damage better than the vSkin case. It’s also got a built-in wallet feature to let users store their cards and ID if needed, and multi-angle magnetic lock stand to help prop up the device if it ever needs to be used while watching videos. Both cases offer cutouts for the charge port, as well as the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, and slightly raised bumps for the buttons to make them easy to recognize and press. Each case only comes in one color, Black. Also worth noting is that the vSkin case for the Pixel 2 XL also has a hidden slot for credit cards and IDs just like both variations of the vCommute, but the Pixel 2 vSkin case does not have this hidden compartment.