VAVA VOOM 21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Review

VAVA is a company that sells exclusively on Amazon, and has been making some pretty high-quality, and good sounding speakers at lower prices for quite some time. Recently, it debuted the VOOM 21 Bluetooth speaker. Which is a portable speaker that has a ton of volume. Now we’ve been using this speaker for a few weeks now, and it’s actually better than you’d think it was, if you only read the Amazon description.

In the Box

So inside the box, there’s not a whole lot of things in there. But there is the VAVA VOOM 21 Bluetooth speaker, a 15V DC Power Adapter, a micro USB charging cable, a 3.5mm audio cable and then some paperwork. The packaging that the VOOM 21 comes in is actually pretty impressive. It’s a premium unboxing experience, and definitely not something I had expected from a sub-$100 Bluetooth speaker.

Hardware & Build

VAVA doesn’t excel at making fancy looking Bluetooth speakers – that’s more Harman Kardon’s thing – but it excels at making great looking speakers that also feel premium. The VOOM 21 isn’t technically a 360-degree speaker, but it does have sound coming out of the front and back of the speaker. Which is enough to fill a room with sound, and then some. It’s made of metal, which gives it a really nice look, and the bottom has some soft-touch plastic. This is to keep the speaker from sliding around, and since you never really see the bottom of the speaker, that’s not a big deal.

The top of the VOOM 21 is where all of the controls live. On the left you’ll find the power button which also has a few LED indicator lights which show how much juice is left, similar to a battery pack. There is a 6700mAh battery in here that lasts around 10 hours on a charge. In the middle is a Bluetooth pairing button, a call button (for answering or hanging up) and then a EQ button. On the right there is your play/pause and volume buttons. The EQ button is nice to have, and it does cycle between the three different EQ’s that are built in, but it would be nicer to be able to set the equalizer yourself.

Sound Quality

The sound that comes out of this speaker is actually pretty impressive. The VAVA VOOM 21 won’t compete with anything from JBL, Harman Kardon, Bose or those other super high-end audio companies, but for a speaker that is under $100, you’ll be impressed. This speaker gets plenty loud, it can fill a whole room without even getting turned all the way up. There’s plenty of volume here. And even when you turn the sound all the way up, it doesn’t get distorted like some speakers tend to do when it gets turned all the way up. The mids and highs are pretty clear, and the lows are decent. Though they could be a bit more bassy. Now if you go to the bass-boost EQ setting and use that, you’ll notice much more bass on this speaker, but the mids and highs do tend to take a hit there.

This great sound quality is thanks to the VAVA VOOM 21 having two 5W drivers, a 10W subwoofer and two passive radiators inside. And it does pretty well. It’s also what makes the VOOM 21 so much larger than some of the other Bluetooth speakers on the market today. But still worth checking out.

Wrap Up

The VAVA VOOM 21 is a pretty good looking Bluetooth speaker with some great sound, for its price. Now if this speaker were not under $100, it’d be hard to recommend this one, since there are plenty of other great ones above $100 that do have better sound and features. But for under $100 this is a great one to pick up. Despite having such powerful drivers and a powerful subwoofer inside, the VAVA VOOM 21 still performs really well with 10 hours of battery life. You can pick it up on Amazon for $89.99.