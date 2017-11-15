Using Alexa To Prepare for a Thanksgiving Feast

Amazon’s Alexa has gotten pretty smart over the past year, and really since it debuted in 2014 on the Amazon Echo. The online shopping giant originally used Alexa as a way to get people to spend more money on its website and purchase more goods, but Alexa has now transitioned into a full-fledged personal assistant that can do virtually anything you want it to do. Now with Thanksgiving coming up next week, it’s always good to have a helper in the kitchen, especially if you’re stuck doing all of the cooking. And Alexa can definitely help in that department.

“Alexa, add Turkey to my Grocery List”

Alexa has long been able to create lists for you, and it is definitely helpful when grocery shopping. Being able to tell Alexa to add things to your list, then have it at your disposal in the store, is definitely helpful. Now since you can’t take your Echo or Echo Dot with you to the grocery store, you will want to download the Amazon Alexa app, which will show you your list.

“Alexa, find Turkey recipes”

If it’s your first Thanksgiving where you are doing the cooking, don’t worry, everyone has to start somewhere, and Alexa is also good at helping you find recipes and follow them as well. There are a ton of different recipe skills available for Alexa like Allrecipes, which also has an Android app. While Alexa can walk you through the recipe, if you have the Echo Show, you can also see what you need to do next, thanks to its display.

“Alexa, turn on the football game”

In the US, football (American Football to the rest of the world) is a big part of Thanksgiving. There are typically 3 football games on Thanksgiving, and it’s something everyone watches. If you have the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can tell Alexa to turn the game on. This also works if you have a Logitech Harmony remote in your possession.

“Alexa, ask Black Friday Calendar for store hours”

Perhaps the biggest part of Thanksgiving is the day after, Black Friday. And with many stores having extended hours, with many opening very early in the morning, it’s a good idea to ask Alexa when these stores open up. And with the Black Friday Calendar skill, you can do just that. So that you can be in line and ready to get those quick doorbusters that are usually huge discounts. Of course, if you’d rather shop from home on your laptop, make sure to follow our Black Friday deals so you don’t miss out on anything.

Wrap Up

Do you need Alexa to put on a great Thanksgiving feast? No, you don’t. But Alexa can be helpful in a variety of areas and make the day run even smoother, as you will inevitably run into issues, whether that is forgetting to purchase something for a dish your making, or helping you try out a new recipe, Alexa has you covered.