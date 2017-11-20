US Adults Prefer Samsung Galaxy S8 Over iPhone X: Survey

According to a recent survey conducted by market research firm Propeller Insights on behalf of American cashback website Ebates, adults in the United States have a higher interest than teenagers in acquiring the Samsung Galaxy S8 during this year’s holiday season, whereas teenagers are more inclined to purchase the latest iPhone models including the iPhone 8 and the bezel-less iPhone X. According to the report, 38 percent of American adults participating in the survey would be happy to receive the Galaxy S8 during the holiday season, while only 20 and 22-23 percent of adults have shown an interest in the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, respectively. In contrast, 35 percent of teenagers would like to receive the iPhone X or iPhone 8 during the holidays, but at the same time, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S8 manages to win the hearts of more teenagers (28 percent) than the iPhone 8 Plus does (25 percent).

The reasons as to why Samsung’s flagship phone appears to be more popular than Apple’s smartphones amongst adults weren’t explained, though the findings seem to fall in line with Samsung’s own point of view on the matter, at least judging the company’s recent “Growing Up” ad showing a young iPhone user making the switch to a Samsung device after a decade of sticking with the Apple brand. The ad itself was tailored to showcase some of the features that may persuade iPhone users to switch to a Samsung smartphone, such as waterproofing, wireless charging support, and the inclusion of a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Some industry watchers speculate that the reasons why adults seem to favor the Samsung Galaxy S8 for the 2017 holiday season may lie in the existence of the fingerprint recognition sensor and the aforementioned headphone jack. Reportedly, adults see these features as being more desirable, whereas teenagers are more likely to pick up on the current tech trends and don’t care as much about backward compatibility with standard headphones, or the added convenience of a fingerprint sensor on top of eye recognition technologies.

At the end of the day, it’s worth noting that the national survey at hand was conducted with the help of 1,034 adults and 507 teenagers, and wasn’t based on actual sales figures in the United States. Nevertheless, the survey suggests that the older Galaxy S8 should continue to remain an item of interest during the holiday season, particularly among adults in the United States, despite the release of a new full-screen Apple flagship in more recent weeks, not to mention Samsung’s own Galaxy Note 8.