Upcoming OnePlus 5T Seemingly Appears At Paris Games Week

OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is on its way yesterday, when the company talked about a 3.5mm headphone jack, and now a new real life image appeared, showing off the upcoming device, allegedly. If you take a look at the provided image above, you will see an image which was snapped during the ongoing Paris Game Week. You can clearly see the OnePlus 5 on the right, and the phone on the left is quite probably the OnePlus 5T.

The Vainglory eSports team of Palmarini, the team on the image, is sponsored by OnePlus, so it’s not exactly a surprise that the OnePlus 5 is there, and the device on the left is quite probably the OnePlus 5T, as all of the phones attached to those cables are probably OnePlus-branded phones, and the phone on the image definitely looks like a number of leaks that surfaced, and like the OPPO R11s that launched yesterday. The OnePlus 5T will almost certainly be based on the OPPO R11s, well, its design will. The OnePlus 5T will sport really thin bezels, as you can see in the provided image, and its display will sport slightly curved corners. The phone will be made out of metal, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner will also be a part of the package. The device is expected to land sometime this month, quite probably in the second half of the month, though.

The OnePlus 5T is rumored to sport a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, along with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Two cameras will be included on the back of this phone, and Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the device, along with a new version of the company’s OxygenOS skin. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be a part of the package, as already mentioned, and the phone’s loudspeaker will be included on the bottom of the phone, as it was on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T’s battery will be larger than 3,000mAh for sure, and you’ll get OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging here as well, which is one of the fastest charging methods out there. We still do not know how much will the device cost, but its price should be similar to the OnePlus 5’s price point, well, the price point that was attached to the phone at launch, as it is no longer available for purchase from OnePlus.

