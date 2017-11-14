Upcoming Gionee S11 Gets Certified By TENAA With 4GB Of RAM

Several real life images of the Gionee S11 surfaced yesterday, and the phone has been certified by TENAA as well it seems. The listing says that the phone was certified on November 8, almost a week ago at this point, but this information is just now making the rounds. TENAA, for those of you who do not know, is China’s equivalent to the FCC, and this listing not only reveals the phone’s specifications, but also the design of the device, as TENAA shared four images of the GIONEE S11.

The Gionee S11, as you can see, will sport really thin bezels all around, and its display will feature rounded corners. A fingerprint scanner will be included on the back of this phone, and so will a dual camera setup, which will protrude on the back a bit. The phone itself will be made out of metal and glass, and its back side will be curved a bit. All the physical keys will be included on the right-hand side of this smartphone, and the phone comes in Dark Blue and Silver color variants, at least according to TENAA. This phone arrived to TENAA with the Gionee S11L model number, and the device features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The Gionee S11 will pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The Gionee S11 will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5GHz, though we don’t know what SoC is this exactly, nor who manufactures it, but the Gionee S10 was fueled by the Helio P25, so it’s quite probably that Gionee opted for one of MediaTek’s processors yet again.

Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the GIonee S11, while a 3,410mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package. The Gionee S11 will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, it will support both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE networks, while the phone will measure 159.5 x 77.7 x 7.8mm, while it will weigh 165 grams. It is quite possible that the device will sport black bars around the display, though they’ll probably be really thin. In any case, the phone is expected to land on November 16, and Gionee teased that 8 ‘bezel-free’ smartphones will be announced on that date.