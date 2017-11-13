Unlocked & Carrier HTC 10 Gets Oct. Security Patch In The US

The HTC 10 has received a new software update in the United States in the form of the Android security patch for the month of October. The software update is now distributed to the unlocked models in the region, as well as those launched on T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless’ networks. As usual, the October security patch arrives as an over-the-air update meaning that it will expand gradually, with the unlocked variant expected to take precedence over the carrier models.

The latest software version for the HTC 10 is identified as ‘2.51.617.32’ for the unlocked model, whereas the package distributed onto T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless’ variants is identified by the firmware numbers ‘2.51.531.32’ and ‘2.41.605.30’ respectively. The changelog doesn’t seem to contain any additional new features and the release is primarily focused on the distribution of the Android security patch launched by Google at the beginning of October, which should fix certain vulnerabilities within the Android operating system. However in the case of Verizon Wireless at least, the official changelog also mentions the inclusion of the BlueBorne security patch, though it’s not clear if this particular fix has also been included in the software package for the unlocked and T-Mobile’s variants. As usual, the update should be accompanied by a notification but eligible HTC 10 owners in the United States can also attempt to trigger the process manually by heading over to the ‘Software Update’ section within the main Settings menu. Ensure the device has at least half its battery charged and that it will be connected to an active Wi-Fi network throughout the download process.

The HTC 10 was officially introduced by the Taiwanese tech company in April of 2016, back when it ran Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. Meanwhile, the device has made the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat and an additional major update to Oreo has been previously confirmed by the OEM, though no exact launch timeframes were revealed. The HTC 10 is a fairly powerful device backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset and boasting a 5.2-inch Super LCD5 display with a resolution of 2560 by 1440. It stands as one of the company’s last flagship phones to adopt a full-metal unibody before the switch was made to the U series’ glass-centric design.