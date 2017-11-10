UMIDIGI Talks About UMIDIGI S2 Pro’s Nano-Coating

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro, UMIDIGI’s flagship handset, is water resistant, and the company has just confirmed that it has applied a multifunctional nano-coating protection in order to make that happen. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is not only UMIDIGI’s flagship handset, but also the latest phone that the company announced. UMIDIGI says that the nano-coating that it has applied to the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is also used by other big players, like Huawei, for example.

Now, UMIDIGI also detailed the application of this nano-coating even further. The company says that the nano-coating is applied in the vacuum plasma environment, and that the nano-polymer protection film is waterproof, moistureproof and it also deflects corrosion. UMIDIGI says that thanks to this protection, even the phone’s motherboard can be submerged in water and continue functioning afterwards (after you dry it off), which is also something that UMIDIGI decided to show us in the provided images down below. Speaking of which, the company also released a new promo video for the UMIDIGI S2 Pro which shows off that the phone can be submerged in water without a problem, and work fine afterwards. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is also dust resistant, in case you were wondering. Do keep in mind that liquid damage is not covered by warranty, though, which is something UMIDIGI wanted to emphasize, so even though the UMIDIGI S2 Pro can be submerged under water, it’s not recommendable for you to do it.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is currently available for pre-order, and the company is currently running a contest for this handset as well. UMIDIGI is giving you a chance to win a 50 percent discount for the UMIDIGI S2 Pro purchase, the company will pick 5 winners in the near future, and you can enter until December 4, 0:00 CET. The winners will be picked on November 15, 20, 25, 30, and December 4. If you’d like to participate in this contest, follow the link / banner down below. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is a metal-clad phone which sports a dual camera setup on the back, and thin bezels all around. The device packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The phone also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display.

