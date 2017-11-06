UMIDIGI S2 Pro Sports Helio P25 SoC, And 6GB Of LPDDR4X RAM

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone UMIDIGI has ever announced. The company wants to make sure that consumers know that the device comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. This SoC might not be the most powerful processor MediaTek has ever introduced, but it’s one of the most powerful mid-range SoCs the company announced, and in combination with 6GB of RAM, UMIDIGI claims that the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is great for gaming.

Now, the MediaTek Helio P25 is made using a 16nm FinFET manufacturing process, and it has a solid ISP built in. The Helio P25 is clocked at 2.6GHz, and it offers a considerable improvement over battery life compared to its predecessor. Now, as far as the device itself is concerned, this phone is made out of metal, and it comes with rather thin bezels all around. The phone features a dual camera setup on the back, where you’ll find its fingerprint scanner as well. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro sports a 6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. 16 and 13-megapixel shooters are included on the back of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, while you will find a single 5-megapixel camera on the front side of this smartphone.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro also comes with a 5,100mAh non-removable battery, and two SIM card slots (2 x nano SIM), in case you were wondering. This smartphone offers 4G LTE connectivity, of course, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone. On top of all that, the device is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro actually has a more affordable sibling as well, the UMIDIGI S2, which looks identical to the UMIDIGI S2, but it comes with less RAM and internal storage, lower screen resolution, and an inferior processor as well. For those of you who are interested in the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, you should know that the phone is currently available for pre-order, you can get it from resellers such as GearBest, and if you’re interested, click on the link / banner down below.

Pre-order the UMIDIGI S2 Pro