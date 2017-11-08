UMIDIGI S2 Pro ‘Bezel-Free’ Flagship Will Launch On Dec. 4

The UMIDIGI S2 has been available for a while now via various Chinese resellers, and the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is right around the corner it seems. UMIDIGI has just announced that the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will become available for pre-order starting on December 4, as the phone’s pre-order were delayed, the phone was originally supposed to become available for pre-order back in September, but that did not happen. Now, in addition to announcing that the phone will go up for pre-order soon, the company also released a promo video for the handset, and that video is embedded down below. It’s worth noting that we still do not know how much will the phone cost, but UMIDIGI will hopefully announce its price point soon.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is identical to the UMIDIGI S2 when it comes to the design, but it’s also more powerful than its sibling, while it also comes with a larger display. UMIDIGI says that the phone has more RAM and storage, that it comes with a better display than its sibling, and that it is also water resistant. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is made out of metal, and it comes with thin bezels all around. The device features a dual camera setup on the back, and that’s where you’ll find its fingerprint scanner as well. Now, as far as specs are concerned, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro features a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display which is made by Sharp, while the phone packs in 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is one of MediaTek’s most powerful mid-range processors as the moment. A 5,100mAh non-removable battery is also included here, and it’s one of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro’s main selling points. It’s also worth noting that you’re also getting fast charging here, MediaTek’s Pump Express+ 2.0 fast charging technology.

Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, while you will find 13 and 5-megapixel snappers on the back of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. A 16-megapixel camera is included on the phone’s front side, and there are two SIM card slots included in the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. Now, if you’d like to expand the storage of this phone, you can use the second SIM card slot which doubles as a microSD card slots. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro offers 4G LTE connectivity, while it measures 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm, and weighs 186 grams. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro comes in Black and Red color options, and if you’d like to know more about the device, follow the link / banner down below.

UMIDIGI S2 Pro details / registration page