Ulefone Will Discount Five Of Its Phones For Black Friday

Ulefone has decided to join many other companies and discount some of its products for Black Friday. Before we start talking about specific products, please do keep in mind that this sale kicks off on November 24, and that it will last until November 28, so you’ll have plenty of time to get the phone you want. Having said that, the company has decided to discount five of its smartphones, the Ulefone MIX, MIX 2, Armor 2, T1 and S7. All of these devices are different one compared to the other, so let’s see what they have to offer, and how much will they cost.

The Ulefone MIX is the company’s tri-bezel smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This handset sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, while it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone sports 13 and 0.3-megapixel rear-facing snappers, while an 8-megapixel front-facing camera is also included in the package. This phone will cost you $134.39, though do keep in mind that this sale will be limited to 600 units. Oh, and also, you’ll get a $30 gift with the device if you opt to purchase it. The Ulefone MIX 2 is the company’s second-gen MIX handset, and this handset actually arrived soon after the Ulefone MIX became available. Unlike the Ulefone MIX, this handset is not inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, at least not in terms of the design. The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, along with a dual camera setup on its back, the company included 13 and 5-megapixel snappers back there. This phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while it will cost $99.59 starting on November 24, and you’ll also get a $40 gift bag along with the phone, a case, screen protector and a ring holder will be included in the package.

The Ulefone Armor 2 is the company’s rugged smartphone. This phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it packs in a 4,700mAh battery. This handset will cost $229.49, in case you were wondering. The Ulefone T1 also comes with 6GB of RAM, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The device will come with a similar $40 gift bag as the Ulefone MIX 2, and it will cost $197.99. The Ulefone S7 is the last phone that the company decided to discount, and it will end up costing only $59.99. This phone comes with a 5-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. If you’d like to know more about Ulefone’s Black Friday day, click on the banner / link down below.

Ulefone's Black Friday sale (more info)