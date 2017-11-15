Ulefone Unveils MIX 2 Handset, Budget Galaxy S8 Look-Alike

Ulefone has just officially launched the Ulefone MIX 2, a smartphone that the company was teasing for a while now. The Ulefone MIX 2 is a direct successor to the Ulefone MIX which was announced back in September, even though this handset looks somewhat different than the first-gen model, as the Ulefone MIX was inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Having said that, Ulefone also released the Ulefone MIX 2’s availability details, so if you’re interested, read on.

The Ulefone MIX 2 is a phone which is inspired by the Galaxy S8, that much is obvious. This handset sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which means it comes with an 18:9 display aspect ratio. This handset also has a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, says Ulefone, and the phone is curved for a better grip. This handset sports rather thin bezels, while a dual camera setup is included on its back. The phone’s fingerprint scanner also lies on the back, and so does the company’s branding. The Ulefone MIX 2 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, while the phone packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). 13 and 5-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of this handset, while you will find a single 8-megapixel snapper on the phone’s front side. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. All the physical keys are placed on the right-hand side of this phone, while the phone’s loudspeaker and a Type-C USB port are located at the very bottom of this handset. There are no buttons on the front side of the Ulefone MIX 2, just in case you were wondering.

The Ulefone MIX 2 comes in two color variants, Black and Blue, while it measures 152.5 x 71.6 x 8.9mm, and weighs 177 grams. The Ulefone MIX 2 is already available for pre-order, for those of you who are interested, you can pre-order the device through AliExpress via the link / banner down below. The phone is currently priced at $119.99, but the company has promised that a ‘special flash sale’ is coming, so the Ulefone MIX 2 might end up costing even less soon, for a limited time, of course.

