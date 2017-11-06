Ulefone To Host ‘Big Sale’ During Singles’ Day Shopping Event

With the 11.11 shopping event (also known as Singles’ Day) due to take place in matter of days a number of manufacturers have started announcing what they will be offering during the event. Ulefone is no exception as the company has now confirmed that it has a ‘Big Sale’ ready to go live when the shopping extravaganza begins. As part of the event Ulefone will be offering its MIX smartphone at $138.34, this is a device which places its focus on being an all-screen device due to the massive reduction in bezels accompanying the 5.5-inch screen. Display aside, the Ulefone MIX also comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. As well as a dual camera setup spearheaded by a 13-megapixel primary camera, backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Also thrown into the package is a fingerprint sensor, a 3,300 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Ulefone also has a sequel to the MIX on the way, the Ulefone MIX 2. Not only does this one come with a bezel-less display but it also adopts an 18:9 aspect ratio. According to Ulefone, the MIX 2 will also be part of its Singles’ Day event with a special price of $99.59 in effect.

Alternatively, Ulefone will also be offering discounts on its flagship smartphone, the Ulefone T1 as well as its sibling model, the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition. The normal version will be on sale priced at $197.99 while the T1 Premium Edition (with 128GB internal storage) will be available to buy for $269.99. As for the general specs, the Ulefone T1 features a 5.5-inch FHD display, 6GB RAM, a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor, a dual rear camera setup (comprised of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras), a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, 3,680 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). While those looking for a more affordable phone might want to consider either the Ulefone Power 2, the Ulefone Armor 2, the Ulefone S8 Pro or the Ulefone S7. The Ulefone Power 2 is all about the battery as it comes equipped with a 6,050 mAh capacity battery and will be on sale priced at $148.99. While the Ulefone Armor 2 which will be available priced at $229.49, comes with a more rugged design and build quality making it an ideal option for the more adventurous user. As for the Ulefone S8 Pro (a budget phone equipped with dual rear cameras), this will be available for $75.99, and the Ulefone S7 will be available to buy priced at only $47.49.

As to be expected, the price drops will only be some of the ways in which consumers will be able to engage with Ulefone during the sales event, as the company will also be activating various games and promotions where users can take part and potentially win additional coupons to be used against the purchase of a new smartphone. All of these additional activities will take place via the company’s official Aliexpress store through the link below. Prior to the start of the Singles’ Day proceedings, Ulefone will be hosting a separate live shopping event on November 8. This one will start at 9AM PST and will be solely taking place via Aliexpress. During this event more coupons (as well as other savings) will be available.