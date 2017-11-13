Ulefone T1 Premium Edition Gets A $130 Discount, Costs $270

Ulefone has decided to discount the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition, the company’s current flagship smartphone. Now, this is not a small discount that Ulefone is opting for, the company has decided to take $130 off the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition’s price point, which means you can get the phone for $269.99 if you’d like. This discount is already in motion, and it will last until November 20, while on November 21, the phone’s price will climb up to $299.99. The phone will keep the $299.99 price point ($100 off) until November 25, after which the phone’s price point will, once again, return to $399.99, which is the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition’s original price point. Ulefone has also mentioned that this sale is available through Banggood (link is included down below), and those of you who order a copy will get it soon, as Ulefone intends to start shipping those units in about a week.

The Ulefone T1 Premium Edition is special edition variant of the Ulefone T1. This handset resembles the OnePlus 5 as far as the general design is concerned, though it comes with some bold blue and red colors applied on its back side, while the front side of the phone is black. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the front-side of this smartphone, while you’ll notice a dual camera setup on the back of this device. This smartphone packs in a whopping 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the inside, and you’re also getting 128GB of native storage here as well. It’s also worth noting that the phone’s storage can be expanded for an additional 256GB via a microSD card, in case you were wondering. The phone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,680mAh non-removable battery is also included here.

The Ulefone T1 Premium Edition sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while you will find Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of it. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, and you will find 16 and 5-megapixel shooters on the back of this phone. Two SIM card slots are also available here, and we’re looking at two nano SIM card slots, one of which you can use in order to expand the phone’s storage. If you’re interested in knowing more about the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition, or purchase a unit, links are included down below.

