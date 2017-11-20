Ulefone Power 3 Coming With A 6,100mAh Battery, Android 8.1

Ulefone has just announced that the Ulefone Power 3 is on the way. The company has confirmed that the device will arrive next month, in December, and that it would ship with a 6,100mAh battery. The battery inside of this phone will quite probably not be removable, though that was to be expected. The company’s ‘Power’ lineup of smartphones always comes with rather large battery packs, and in addition to sporting such a huge battery on the inside, the Ulefone Power 3 will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, says Ulefone.

The company says that the Ulefone Power 3 could offer up to 4 days of normal use without needing to be plugged in, and that is quite optimistic from the company, though it may be doable if you’re not a heavy user. The Ulefone Power 3 will, in addition to a 6,100mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo, sport a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, though the company did not say how large will that display be, but we’re guessing larger than 5.5-inches, as the Ulefone Power 2 comes with a 5.5-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Ulefone did not comment on the design of the Ulefone Power 3, but chances are it will be made out of metal, just like its predecessor. The Ulefone Power 3 will probably be fueled by one of MediaTek’s mid-range processors, probably from the ‘Helio’ line of chips, and the device will arrive with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. The Ulefone Power 3 will also sport a fingerprint scanner, though we still do not know if the company plans to implement it on the front or back side of the device, even though the latter is more probable due to an 18:9 display.

The Ulefone Power 3 is not the only smartphone the company is planning to launch in the near future, as the Ulefone MIX 3 popped up a couple of days ago. The Ulefone Mix 3 will be inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, it seems, and it will be fueled by the MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC. That phone will also sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Chances are that the Ulefone Power 3 will sport more powerful internals than the Ulefone MIX 3, but we’ll see what will happen, stay tuned.

Buy the Ulefone Power 2