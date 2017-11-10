Ulefone Discounts A Number Of Devices For Its ‘11.11’ Sale

Ulefone has just joined a number of other China-based smartphone manufacturing companies which have decided to discount their devices for the ‘11.11’ shopping festival. This day is also known as ‘Singles Day’ in China, and it’s basically an equivalent to Black Friday in China. In any case, Ulefone has decided to discount quite a few smartphones for the occasion, and if you’re interested, read on.

The Ulefone MIX, company’s ‘bezel-free’ smartphone, is on this list, and it will be available for only $138.34 starting tomorrow. This smartphone comes with a high screen-to-body ratio, while it does sport a ‘chin’ below the display, where the phone’s fingerprint scanner and a front-facing camera are located. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Now, the Ulefone T1 and T1 Premium Edition will also receive a price cut for 11.11, as you’ll be able to get these two phones for $197.99 and $269.99, respectively. Both of these devices offer 6GB of RAM, and they’re both fueled by MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, which is one of the company’s most powerful mid-range chips. Now, if you’re looking for a big battery phone, by any chance, well, the Ulefone Power 3 is also amongst the phones that the company will discount tomorrow. This handset comes with a huge 6,050mAh non-removable battery, and it will be priced at $148.99.

If you’re a sporty person who tends to drop its phones and what not, well, Ulefone has decided to discount the Ulefone Armor 2 as well, its rugged smartphone. This handset can take a beating, while it is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while a 13-megapixel snapper is located on its front side. The Ulefone Armor 2 also includes a 4,700mAh battery, and it will cost you $229.49. The company’s budget Ulefone S8 Pro and S7 handsets will also be discounted, and if you’d like to get more info when it comes to Ulefone’s discounts and even win some coupons, follow the link / banner down below.

