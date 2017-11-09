UHANS Max 2 & UHANS MX Are Currently On Sale At GearBest

If you’ve been looking to purchase the UHANS Max 2 or UHANS MX, well, you’re in luck, as both devices are currently on sale as part of the ‘11.11’ promotion in China. Now, the UHANS Max 2 is now available for $136.11 over at GearBest, while you can grab the UHANS MX for $69.99 at GearBest. These two deals will last for about 4 more days, so you do have some time to think about purchasing them, and pull the trigger. If you’re interested, you can find purchase links below this article, as per usual.

The UHANS Max 2 and UHANS MX have been showcased at AsiaWorld-Expo quite recently, along with some additional UHANS-branded smartphones. The UHANS Max 2 is definitely more powerful than the UHANS MX, the device is made out of metal, and it sports a huge 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This handset comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it utilizes on-screen buttons. The UHANS Max 2 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a 4,300mAh non-removable battery. The device also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while you will find 13 and 2-megapixel shooters on its back. 13 and 2-megapixel cameras are located on the front side of this smartphone as well, while the phone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The UHANS MX, on the other hand, is considerably smaller than the UHANS Max 2. This gadget features a tri-bezel design, and it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single camera on the back. The UHANS MX sports a 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6580 64-bit quad-core processor, while it packs in a 3,000mAh non-removable battery as well. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, and you will find an 8-megapixel shooter on the back of this phone. A 2-megapixel snapper is included on the front side of the UHANS MX, and it is located in the lower left portion of the phone’s front side. If you’re interested in grabbing either of these two phones, follow the links / banners down below.

