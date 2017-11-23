Uhans i8 Is Now Available For Pre-Order For Only $129.99

Uhans has just announced that its Uhans i8 handset can now be pre-ordered on Geekbuying. The Uhans i8 is the company’s all-new flagship, this phone is inspired by the Galaxy S8 as far as the design is concerned, and it actually comes with facial recognition, a feature which has been included in the iPhone X and OnePlus 5T, though it functions a bit different here, of course. Now, not only is this phone now available for pre-order on Geekbuying, but the company is giving you a discount if you opt to buy it, as Black Friday is just around the corner, but we’ll talk about that a bit later, let’s first see what this phone has to offer, shall we.

The Uhans i8 sports rather thin bezels, and it comes with an 18:9 display aspect ratio. The phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor. The phone also packs a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, while Android 7.0 Nougat come pre-installed on the device. 16 and 3-megapixel cameras are included on the back of this phone, while you’ll be able to find an 8-megapixel snapper on the phone’s front side. The Uhans i8 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while its volume rocker keys are placed on the left. The phone’s power / lock button is located on the right side of this smartphone, and the device does support 4G LTE connectivity. The Uhans i8 packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable native storage, while a Type-C port is included at the very bottom of the phone, along with the device’s loudspeaker. This smartphone utilizes on-screen buttons, there are no capacitive or physical keys included on its front side.

Now, this phone’s regular price point sits at $159.99, but you should know that the phone is now available for only $129.99, and will remain available at that price point until November 25 (0:00 UTC+8). If you’d like to know more about the Uhans i8, follow the provided link / banner down below, which will take you directly to the company’s official website, from where you can read more about the Uhans i8, or pre-order the phone from Geekbuying.

Uhans i8 (more info)

Pre-order the Uhans i8