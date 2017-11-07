Two ways to play 4K on Android Phone without Lag

Did you recently find out that your Android smartphone can’t play 4K movies? If yes, you’ve clicked on the right post. As per Qualcomm’s press release, it is all set to permit 4K displays on smartphone devices and also the capability of driving Ultra HD content on the external display through a wireless connection. These days, there are constant developments on the picture quality of videos and 4K video is gradually becoming the best standard for picture quality of superior kind. You might not be eager enough to cost a big amount for purchasing a new device altogether which supports 4K specs.

Top 2 ways to play 4K on Android phone without lag

Part 1: The new style video player – 5KPlayer

If you wish to play 4K on Android, you just have to leverage the 4K/5K style video player – 5KPlayer which gives a new dimension to the way in which you enjoy yourself. This player is a combination of free HD video player, AirPlay media streamer, music player and online video downloader. With the free 5KPlayer you can:

Play 4K/5K/1080p HD videos, DVDs and also listen to radio through impressive designing

Have in-built AirPlay receiver and sender to stream video and audio from iPhone 7

Play MP3, APE, AAC, FLAC music in the best way to mesmerise your senses

Download online videos from Dailymotion, YouTube, Vimeo etc

5KPlayer is an all-inclusive online video downloader

5KPlayer is a free HD multimedia player and it is capable of supporting as many as 300+ online audio and video websites. Even without subscribing, you can download free 4K, 5K, 8K, 1080P HD videos and music online from Facebook, DailyMotion, Yahoo, Metacafe, Vevo, Vimeo, MTV, Instagram and other video sharing websites.

5KPlayer lets you rejoice and rejuvenate your senses

The free HD media player enhances the quality of the video and music. While it renders better playback of WMV, FLV, MP4 and MKV videos, it also serves as a region-free DVD player which has the capability of playing 4k/5k and 8k videos with subtitle tracks, YouTube videos, soundtracks, Blu-ray videos, HD Camcorder and satellite radio impressively.

Part 2: Convert 4K to Android phone for Playback

If you wish to enjoy 4K video on Android without lag, another option is to leverage the benefits of a video player. How about using the WinX HD Video converter Deluxe? This is an all-inclusive video software which is similar to the Ultra HD video compressor/converter or the online video downloader that offers you full control on HD, SD and 4K resolution video files on your computer.

This is an HD video converter software which supports 1080p multi-track HD videos, HEVC, MKV, AVCHD, M2TS, HD camcorder videos. It had got more than 410 preset profiles which can be converted like SD/HD/UHD movies and videos which can be later on played via, Android phones, iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Microsoft phones, Sony, Chromecast devices and you can even play it offline anywhere.

A quick look at the 4 features of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

Converts any video to 4K, 4K to Android, 4K/1080p HD video to MP4, MTS, AVI and AVCHD formats

Edits videos, merges, expands, crops, adds subtitles and trims

Lets you download online music or video from YouTube and other more than 300 sites

Has more than 410 profiles for Android, Apple and Windows phone

How to convert 4K to Android to make them Android compatible

Download and install WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – the Ultimate 4K for Android converter. To start convert 4K to Android, please make sure you have installed this video converter in your Windows PC.

Step 1, Launch WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, click button “+ Video” to load your to-be-converted 4K video into this program.

Step 2, In the pop-up Output Profile window, you can find all the available video formats that enables you easily convert 4K to Android devices. WinX 4K to Android video converter also lets you convert 4K to MP4, H.265, H.264, MPEG, AVI, WMV, FLV, etc or convert 4K to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and other mobiles and tablets.

Step 3, Hit “Run” to start the 4K to Android video conversion!

So, if you’re someone who is looking forward to view 4K videos on your Android smartphone, you need not fret as you’re well-versed with the 2 different techniques to apply. Make use of the above mentioned best tools so as to reap the best benefits from the video players and get an enhancing experience.

Giveaway: Download and Get the Licensed Copy to Convert 4K to Android >>