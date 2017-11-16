Twitter Android App Tweet Storm Feature Going Live For Some

The Twitter Android app tweet storm feature is going live for more people. Some users are reporting seeing it in their app while on the 7.22.0 stable version of the application, while others are only seeing it after installing the 7.24.0 alpha version of the app. This means that the results are going to be hit or miss and if it’s not showing up for you in the stable version and you’re not willing to check the alpha version to see if it pops up, then you’ll end up having to wait a little bit longer before receiving access to it and being able to use it.

For those that are unfamiliar, the tweet storm feature is essentially a way for you to link multiple tweets together and tweet them all simultaneously using a tweet all button. Once you’re done writing each tweet that you’ve linked to the original that you first started typing, and after you’ve hit the tweet all button, the tweets will post in the order that you had set them up. Those who follow you will see the tweets in their feed in order as well and all linked together so they’ll see them all at the same time instead of seeing them separately and not together, which is likely to be extremely helpful if you’re using the tweet storm feature to post tweets that are all about the same topic, and a continuation of the first so you could fit everything in.

With the tweet storm feature live, the tweet all button will be in the top right corner of the text field box where your profile picture used to be, and the tweet button in the bottom right corner has been replace by the “+” button which is what allows you to link multiple tweets together. If you don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter or if you simply don’t tweet often enough to where the tweet storm would come in handy, then whether it’s there or not may not matter to you, in which case you could simply wait until the app updates on its own and the feature shows up with no effort on your part by way of installing the alpha to check it out.