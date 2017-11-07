Trek Is An Affordable Camera Slider Made For Mobile & More

Amateur and professional photographers alike will be interested to learn that there’s a new tech accessory on the horizon, called Trek, that’s designed by Dyno Equipment to work with smartphones, small cameras, and GoPro systems. Trek, as its name might imply, acts as a slider for those devices, allowing for controlled camera motion in videos or photo shoots. Better still, the system is modular, motorized, and can be controlled via a smartphone application – in addition to being compact enough to lug around without adding too much weight. Currently, Trek only exists as an Indiegogo campaign but the project has already reached the production stages. Beyond that, it has garnered more than double its original $50,000 goal. So it’s also something that could be purchased soon enough even outside of that campaign.

With regard to the system itself, the whole thing arrives in variously shaped pieces allowing users to set it up in whatever shape they need to suit their purpose. Trek goes a bit further along those lines, as well, with the individual pieces snapping together via magnets. That means that there aren’t any tools needed for setup and getting prepped for a shoot won’t take up too much time, either. There’s also enough track included set up spanning a 20-foot-wide river, according to the Indiegogo page. It can also go longer distances since the modular design equates to the ability to add even more pieces than those included with the initial purchase. Meanwhile, it’s also ruggedized for water and dust resistance, so there shouldn’t be too much concern putting it in those kinds of circumstances. Cameras can be attached via either the included 1/4-20 tripod mount system or through the smartphone accessory, and it’s got enough power to move cameras that weigh up to a pound horizontally. Straight up and down vertical movement, on the other hand, is limited to cameras weighing 8 oz or less. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity up to 100-feet away through the associated app, in addition to the ability to set up long-exposures. The track’s shuttle can also be controlled via live motion controls at anywhere between 1 and 36-inches per minute and Trek has a claimed battery life of more than 20 hours on a single charge.

Early backer kits, meanwhile, start out at $225. That includes the shuttle, three pieces of straight track, and a pair of adjustable legs, as well as both types of camera mounts. Aside from some the backer kits that earn buyers some personal time with the company’s founders, kits top out at $425. That’s a kit that’s been dubbed the Ultimate Ambassador Toolkit and includes the shuttle, six straight and eight curved track pieces, nine pairs of the aforementioned legs, and a t-shirt – as well as both types of the camera mounts. Production is set to start in December and, as of this writing, there are only 10 days left in the campaign. So anybody interested in getting in on the system or learning more about it will probably want to head over to the source link below. This could, after all, be the ultimate accessory to any number of new handsets that have arrived over the course of the year featuring some of the best cameras in any smartphone ever.