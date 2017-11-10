Top 5 Home Automation Devices for the Holidays

Holidays are just around the corner, and you have given up stuffing the stockings with candies 10 years ago, so you need a worthy replacement. The best gifts for this season are gadgets that make your home smarter, safer and eco-friendlier. We have a selection of 5 devices from different categories, to suit the taste and needs of each member of your family.

The Garage Door- NEXX Garage

Controlling your garage door from your smartphone is no longer something only James Bond can do. An excellent tool for a busy family that helps you to never worry again about leaving your door open. The coolest feature, still in beta testing is the geofencing feature that allows the door to open when you are coming home and close as soon as you have left. The Nexx Garage works with Alexa and Google homes. Of course, it would be annoying if you wouldn’t be able to assign multiple users. In fact, you can even authorize guests for limited time periods. The easy installation makes this device a top choice for all DIY enthusiasts, and the log feature is an additional security option. The only downside is that you need one Nexx per door, it doesn’t support multiple entries for the same device.

The smart plug &switch- iHome Control Smart Plug

If you dream about a fully automated home that you control only with your phone or even by voice, consider fitting your crib with smart plugs and a system like Alexa. This iHome switch can help you turn “dumb” items like fans, heaters, lamps, HVAC, or even Christmas decorations into remote-controlled appliances. The broad compatibility with platforms like Home Kit, Wink, Nest and more makes it very versatile, and the cost of fitting your entire home with these is just a fraction of a single smart item’s value.

Light bulb-White and Color Ambiance Kit

These are the Rolls Royce of smart lighting. Although you can pair regular LED bulbs with the intelligent switch mentioned before, the programmable bulbs can have any color shade to create a specific atmosphere in your home to bring up a more energic mood or help you relax. Sync it with music, games or movies for an immersive effect. The Philips kit is compatible with Alexa, Home Kit, and Google Assistant and you can either play with each of them individually or group them together. The most refreshing feature about this kit is that you can take a photo and use it as inspiration for your light set-up via the hue app.

The Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm

The device is a brilliant example of how the Internet of things (IoT) can increase our home’s safety and even save our lives in a critical situation. The price tag is justified by the fact that the gadget detects not only smoke, but carbon monoxide, which is odorless, but deadly. By a simple voice alert, the detector from Nest tells you about the problem and the room it is coming from. It has an additional system to let you know about the batteries before going to sleep so that you don’t risk anything during nighttime.

Smart home hub-Smart Home Hub

Having a fully fitted IoT house requires a brain too. Keeping track of all the devices can become overwhelming. Therefore, you could use a centralized unit. This one from Samsung comes with a native app or could be controlled by Alexa if you prefer giving vocal commands to your things and are just looking for another gadget to put near the Echo. When choosing a hub, you first need to make a list of existing and future devices and make sure these are compatible.

Bonus: Smart finances

Not only your home needs to be smart, but to pay for all these and upgrades, you can unleash the power of Android to manage your wallet as well. Banks and companies have already created apps based on Big Data to help you be savvier about your saving and spending patterns. If you are thinking about investing more in your home or even getting a new one, first you need to check your follow these tips to make sure you are on the right path.