TomTop’s Black Friday Deals: Xiaomi Mi A1, Mi MIX 2 & More

TomTop has kicked off its Black Friday 2017 sale. Now, if you visit this link, which has also been included down below, you will be able to find a ton of devices on offer on TomTop’s official website. Having said that, we have hand-picked five gadgets for you that we’ll talk about in this post (four smartphones and a smartwatch), but there are many, many more available on TomTop’s website. All of the devices that we’ll talk about here are listed down below, just in case you’d like to get more details and / or purchase one.

The first device that is listed down below is the Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi’s very first Android One smartphone which was announced a couple of months ago. This handset is identical to the Mi 5X in every way, except its software, the Mi A1 comes with stock Android, considering it’s an Android One handset, instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI OS / skin. This handset is made out of metal, it sports a dual camera setup, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Xiaomi Mi A1 can be purchased for $209.99 (24 percent off) at the moment. The second phone you’ll find listed down below, is the DOOGEE S60, DOOGEE’s rugged smartphone which not only sports 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, but it also comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The phone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed here. This phone can now be purchased for $252.99 (16 percent off).

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is also included in the list, this is Xiaomi’s current flagship offering, it is made out of ceramic and metal, and it sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The phone sports really thin bezels, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This variant of the Mi MIX 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it can now be purchased for $514.99, though you’ll need to use the coupon provided down below in order to get this discount. The Vkworld S8 handset is the next in the list, this phone comes with a 5,500mAh non-removable battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone features 16 and 5-megapixel snappers on its back, and it sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display. You can purchase the Vkworld S8 for $165.99, if you’re Interested. And last, but not least, the AllCall W1 smartwatch. This smartwatch is made out of metal, while it includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The watch has a heart rate sensor, and you can insert a SIM card inside of it. This watch can be purchased for $85.99 over at TomTop at the moment.

TomTop's Black Friday sale